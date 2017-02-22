Ramos set to return for Real

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is expected to return from injury when his team play Valencia tomorrow morning (Singapore time), looking to move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ramos missed last Saturday's 2-0 home win against Espanyol with a hip injury sustained in last week's 3-1 home win over Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, he trained on Monday.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane wants a win to keep the pressure on Barcelona, whom they lead by a point at the top of La Liga. Real will also have a make-up game to play against Celta Vigo.