‘Red card not key in Wallabies’ loss

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika did not believe the red card shown to Sekope Kepu was a decisive factor in Australia's record drubbing by Scotland in their final match of the year.

Prop Kepu was dismissed in the 38th minute of Saturday's Murrayfield Test for a shoulder barge to the head of Scotland's Hamish Watson, with Australia leading 12-10.

The Wallabies ended up losing 53-24, their worst defeat by a northern hemisphere team in more than a century of Test rugby, but Cheika was not looking for excuses.

"I don't think it was the story of the game, I thought we still could have won with 14, to be honest," he said.

"We came back and started the second half very well. We just had to keep believing in what we wanted to do, instead we didn't."