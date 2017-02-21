Reuben shines in one-sided ACS boys derby

The two schools are linked by history and name, but the gulf in rugby standards was apparent in a boys' B division Cup tie between Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) yesterday.

Flanker Reuben Sivadas starred for ACS(I) as the defending champions trounced ACS(B) 57-3 at the Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Branch (PESEB) Stadium at Evans Road.

Of Reuben, ACS(I) head coach Adrian Chong said: "This is one of his better games, his decision-making was spot on today."

Reuben, a Sec 4 student, limped off the field after the game nursing a sprained left knee and a swollen left hand, but wore a huge grin.

"This is my ninth year playing rugby for ACS and I'm very happy today," said the 16-year-old, who also played rugby for ACS (Junior).

"But the credit goes to the team. Rugby is a team effort after all."

For the Barker boys, the loss was a sobering one.

Said Barker coach Rex Wang: "ACS(I)'s play was very clinical, high-paced and our boys just couldn't handle the speed of it."

"We're still a way off from the three top schools.

"Today just boiled down to ACS(I) managing to deliver on all their tries."

The two schools will meet again in the Cup semi-finals on March 8 at the same location, and ACS(I) coach Chong is expecting a tougher tie then.

He said: "This is not a true reflection of their abilities. I know for a fact that Barker did not field some of their key players.

"While I will give credit to my boys for doing a professional job (today), this is not what we will be expecting when we next play them."