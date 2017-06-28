Ric: Vettel needs to calm down

Sebastian Vettel "sometimes doesn't think before he acts" and needs to calm down after being punished for dangerous driving in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, said Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty for deliberately swerving his Ferrari into title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes during Sunday's race in Baku.

"Seb probably sometimes doesn't think before he acts," Ricciardo said.