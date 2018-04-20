Ridhwan feels confident back in featherweight

Boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will be competing in the featherweight class in today's Roar of Singapore IV fight, confident that he can perform better in this weight category, in which he made his professional debut in 2016.

Last year's International Boxing Organization (IBO) intercontinental super featherweight champion said: "I can perform better in the featherweight division. My body feels stronger in this weight class and I feel like I have the size to be in this lower weight division.

"I still have the speed, I still have the power."

At yesterday's weigh-in, Ridhwan tipped the scales at 56.8kg, the same as his Roar of Singapore IV IBO intercontinental featherweight title opponent, Jeson Umbal of the Philippines.

Shaving the extra pounds required the featherweight boxer to follow a carefully planned strict diet and exercise regimen, but the 30-year-old has no complaints.

On the eve of his fight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, a poised Ridhwan said: "I feel more motivated now, I feel more focused.

"Now it's about being relaxed, enjoying the moment and, by tomorrow, I will be 100 per cent focused." - KIMBERLY KWEK