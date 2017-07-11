Ridhwan: I'll punch him into a different timezone

It will be another three months before they slug it out in the ring, but South Africa's Koos Sibiya has already thrown the first jab - albeit a verbal one - at his opponent Muhamad Ridhwan.

The two fighters will contest for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) Intercontinental super featherweight title at the Roar of Singapore III event at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre on Oct 20.

In a press release sent to the media by Roar of Singapore organisers Ringstar, the 36-year-old Sibiya said: "I am the Great Last Warrior (his nickname) and Ridhwan doesn't have the skill to beat me.

"On Oct 20 in Singapore, I will become the IBO Intercontinental Champion and will end The Chosen Wan and his unbeaten run. Bring it on."

The 29-year-old Ridhwan, who is ranked 72nd in the world - three spots above Sibiya - was unfazed by the trash talk, and even dished out some of his own.

He said: "What he says or thinks doesn't matter... My punch will take him to a different timezone.

"On Oct 20, he will feel the power of the entire nation behind my punches."

Even though he will have home backing, Ridhwan knows he will have his hands full against the experienced Sibiya.

The South African has 34 bouts under his belt, winning 20, losing 10 and drawing four. He has boxed a total of 212 rounds.

Ridhwan, by comparison, has fought only eight times as a professional, winning all but one of those bouts by way of knock-out. As a result, he has boxed only 23 rounds.

In May, Ridhwan became Singapore's first professional boxing world champion when he captured the Universal Boxing Organisation world super featherweight title with a fourth-round knock-out of Tanzania's Fadhili Majiha at the Roar of Singapore II event.