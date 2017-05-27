Ridhwan: I'll show you what my right hand can do

Muhammad Ridhwan (left) faces off against Tanzania's Fadhili Majiha (right) in tonight's UBO super featherweight title bout.

The jab from Tanzanian boxer Fadhili Majiha came in fast and furious but local boxer Muhammad Ridhwan's response was equally remarkable.

They weren't fighting, yet. It was just verbal jousting at yesterday's weigh-in.

But if the intense exchanges were any indication, then expect an enthralling clash when they meet in tonight's Roar of Singapore II event at Resorts World Sentosa.

Yesterday, Majiha, 23, had threatened to knock Ridhwan out in their Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) super featherweight title bout.

But Ridhwan, 29, was quick to fire back a salvo, declaring that he is ready to snatch the title from Majiha's hands and become Singapore's first boxing world champion.

Without flinching, Ridhwan said: "Good luck and welcome to Singapore. I will show you what my right hand can do."

Majiha (20 wins, eight draws and four losses) and Ridhwan (7-0-0) both weighed in at 56.6kg and 58.6kg respectively, falling under the super featherweight cap of 58.97kg.

Event organiser Scott O'Farrell believes that Ridhwan could be in for a historic moment.

He told The New Paper: "Fadhili is here to win, and he is no-nonsense.

"Ridhwan is a humble guy. I work with him a lot and I love his skills. If he takes the title tonight, it is going to be life-changing for him."

Should tonight's event meet O'Farrell's expectations, he could rope in WBC International Silver Super middleweight champion Zac Dunn from Australia and local boxers such as Rafi Majid in the next event.

Tonight's event features 10 fights - nine professional and one amateur bouts - including headliners Ryan Ford (79kg) and Robert Berridge (79kg) contesting the UBO World Light Heavyweight title.

The amateur bout is the 56kg Men's Eliminator between Singaporeans Daniel Jalil and Jason Chua.

The winner will represent the Republic in August's South-east Asia Games in Kuala Lumpur.