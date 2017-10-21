Ridhwan wins IBO International title

Muhamad Ridhwan has the IBO International super featherweight title strapped around his waist.

He had predicted a knockout win inside six rounds.

But local professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan was pushed to the distance in his fight with Namibia's Nataneal Sebastian at the Roar of Singapore III event at the Suntec Convention Centre last night.

The two fighters went the full 12 rounds in their battle for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) International super featherweight title, before the 29-year-old Singaporean got his arm raised in victory after recieving a unanimous decision from the three judges (115-113, 115-113, 115-114).

Despite his pre-bout prediction, Ridhwan said he expected stiff competition from Sebastian, who was undefeated in nine fights before last night.

"My coach and I knew he was going to be a tough opponent from the start, and we did not take things for granted," he said.

"We were prepared to go the 12 rounds and today we showed we could go the distance.

"It was a close fight, but we were in control the whole time, and I didn't let him land hard shots. We had him where we wanted him.

"After the fight, I never thought it was a draw or that I would lose."

The win stretched Ridhwan's unbeaten record as a professional to nine, and will likely help him surge up the rankings - he is currently the 70th ranked super featherweight in the world - and strengthen his claim to challenge for more prestigious belts.

Elsewhere on the card last night, Australia's Tommy Browne beat Thailand's Sirimongkhon Iamthuam via unanimous decision to claim the vacant IBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title.

New Zealand's Chase Hayley also successfully defended his IBO Oceania light heavyweight title after drawing with Malaysia's Mirage Khan.