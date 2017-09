Valentino Rossi finished fifth in last night's motorcycling Grand Prix in Aragon, Spain, just 24 days after a double leg fracture.

Despite not winning, the 38-year-old Yamaha racer earned the plaudits for his courageous comeback.

Last night's race was won by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez, who opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the standings over Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi is in fifth place, 56 points behind Marquez.