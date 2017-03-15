Rowett takes over Derby reins
Championship side Derby County have appointed Gary Rowett as their new manager, the club confirmed yesterday.
The 43-year-old Rowett, who played 120 matches for Derby from 1995 to 1998, has been out of work since he was sacked by Birmingham City in December.
His first match in charge will come at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Currently 10th in the second tier, Derby sacked Steve McClaren on Sunday after their promotion bid slumped five months into the season. - REUTERS