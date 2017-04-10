Rugby legend O'Driscoll tips All Blacks to beat the Lions

It has been 46 years since the British and Irish Lions last won a Test series against the All Blacks.

This June, the Lions will try to end the curse when they visit New Zealand in a highly anticipated three-game series against the world champions.

The All Blacks are the only team to win the World Cup thrice, and became the first side to retain the crown when they won in 2015.

But some experts believe the Lions, made up of players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, can cause a shock and match the team of 1971, who defeated the All Blacks in a three-Test series 2-1.

Irish legend Brian O'Driscoll, who led the Lions in their 2005 tour in New Zealand, rates the current team as one of the best in history, but believes that the All Blacks still reign supreme.

Speaking to The New Paper in a phone interview on Friday, the 38-year-old said: "New Zealand are the No. 1 team for a reason. The fact that the Lions toured there only once successfully says an awful lot on how difficult this challenge is.

"I think that it's a very difficult tour of 10 games, including three Test matches, against the All Blacks.

"It's so much more physical there in New Zealand. Every one of the games will feel like a Test match.

"I'm hopeful but realistic at the same time... can the Lions win this series? Yes, but the likelihood is that the All Blacks will have too much firepower at home."

The Test matches will be on June 24, July 1 and 8.

O'Driscoll named several All Blacks as world's best, such as fullback Ben Smith, wings Julian Savea and Waisake Naholo, World Player of the Year Beaudan Barrett and captain Kieran Read.

Said O'Driscoll: "To go on tour in one of the toughest places in the world to play rugby and play against the best team in the world in the All Blacks is a real privilege.

"It's a battle that the world anticipates, and I'm sure it will be nothing short of spectacular."