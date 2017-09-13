Run for great prizes and charity

Participants of this year's Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR) at The Float@Marina Bay on Nov 12 can look forward to exciting new experiences and attractive rewards.

With local jeweller Ivy Masterpiece on board as a partner of the run this year, participants of the "5km Live Great! Fun Run" will stand a chance to win exclusive diamond solitaires on race day.

A lucky draw will be held at the race village where a one-carat diamond solitaire necklace (worth $12,000) and two 0.3-carat diamond solitaire necklaces (worth $1,200 each) can be won.

Participants of the 21.1km half-marathon this year will also be awarded with a newly designed rose gold-plated finisher medal. Finishers of the 10km, 5km, and 2km Mummy + Me race distances will also receive gold-plated medals.

There are also attractive rewards in the lead-up to the race.

The new GEWR mobile app, a one-stop training companion for participants, is specially developed to encourage the runners.

This month, the first 1,000 GEWR participants to clock 7,000 steps (less than 6km) over any eight days during the month will be rewarded with a cash voucher from Boost Juice.

For every 1,000km (1,300,000 steps) collectively clocked by the app users, Great Eastern will donate $50 (up to a maximum donation of $10,000) to the Breast Cancer Foundation and the Women's Health Research and Education Fund.

Visit www.greateasternwomensrun.com for registration and more information.