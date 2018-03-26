A run that paves the way for others

National hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad standing next to a haul of shoes collected from the ASICS Community Ultra Ekiden, a new running event under the Singapore Community Games at the Singapore Sports Hub's 100Plus Promenade indoor track yesterday. As part of the "In My Shoes" movement, which Lim-Prasad is a co-founder of, the shoes will be refurbished to be given to the underprivileged and youths-at-risk in Singapore who wish to pursue sport.