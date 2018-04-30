Running towards a more sustainable future

At the F1 pit building yesterday morning, about 9,000 participants laced up their running shoes for the Income Eco Run 2018.

The runners, who were competing in various distances - half marathon, 10km, 5km fun run and kids dash (1.2km and 800m) - were all running towards one collective goal: A more sustainable future, with many bearing their own refillable water bottles.

Among the participants were close to 2,000 Zero Waste runners, who gave up their finisher tees and/or race medals.

Their endeavours were supported by the likes of PUB, Singapore's national water agency, and Tzu Chi Foundation, with both setting up booths to share tips on water conservation and recycling.