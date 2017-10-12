Russia 2018: Who's in

QUALIFIED

EUROPE

Russia (Hosts)

France

Portugal

Germany

Serbia

Poland

England

Spain

Belgium

Iceland

SOUTH AMERICA

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Colombia

AFRICA

Nigeria

Egypt

CONCACAF

Mexico

Costa Rica

Panama

ASIA

Iran

Japan

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

PLAY-OFFS

EUROPE

Switzerland

Italy

Denmark

Croatia

Sweden

Northern Ireland

Greece

Ireland

Draw on Oct 17 with first four teams seeded. First legs from Nov 9-11 and second legs from Nov 12-14. Winners of each tie qualify for World Cup.

INTERCONTINENTAL

New Zealand v Peru

Australia v Honduras