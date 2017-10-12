Sports

Russia 2018: Who's in

Oct 12, 2017 06:00 am

QUALIFIED

EUROPE

  • Russia (Hosts)
  • France
  • Portugal
  • Germany
  • Serbia
  • Poland
  • England
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • Iceland

SOUTH AMERICA

  • Brazil
  • Uruguay
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

AFRICA

  • Nigeria
  • Egypt

CONCACAF

  • Mexico
  • Costa Rica
  • Panama

ASIA

  • Iran
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Saudi Arabia

PLAY-OFFS

EUROPE

  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Denmark
  • Croatia
  • Sweden
  • Northern Ireland
  • Greece
  • Ireland

Draw on Oct 17 with first four teams seeded. First legs from Nov 9-11 and second legs from Nov 12-14. Winners of each tie qualify for World Cup.

INTERCONTINENTAL

  • New Zealand v Peru
  • Australia v Honduras

Ties to be played over two legs from Nov 6 to 14 with the aggregate winners qualifying for World Cup. - REUTERS