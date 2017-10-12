Russia 2018: Who's in
QUALIFIED
EUROPE
- Russia (Hosts)
- France
- Portugal
- Germany
- Serbia
- Poland
- England
- Spain
- Belgium
- Iceland
SOUTH AMERICA
- Brazil
- Uruguay
- Argentina
- Colombia
AFRICA
- Nigeria
- Egypt
CONCACAF
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- Panama
ASIA
- Iran
- Japan
- South Korea
- Saudi Arabia
PLAY-OFFS
EUROPE
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Denmark
- Croatia
- Sweden
- Northern Ireland
- Greece
- Ireland
Draw on Oct 17 with first four teams seeded. First legs from Nov 9-11 and second legs from Nov 12-14. Winners of each tie qualify for World Cup.
INTERCONTINENTAL
- New Zealand v Peru
- Australia v Honduras
Ties to be played over two legs from Nov 6 to 14 with the aggregate winners qualifying for World Cup. - REUTERS