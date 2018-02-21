Russian curler 'shocked' by positive dope test
Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky, who tested positive for the banned substance meldonium at the Winter Olympics, said yesterday he had never knowingly doped and welcomed a probe into the "shock" result.
Krushelnitsky had passed rigorous vetting to attend the Pyeongchang Games, raising questions over the testing programme and the move to let Russians compete despite systemic doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"I, more than anyone else, am interested in an investigation as soon as possible to find out the reasons for what has happened," he said.- AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now