San Antonio down Lakers

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Pau Gasol added another 22 in just three quarters as the San Antonio Spurs thumped Los Angeles Lakers 134-94 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

San Antonio's 134 points were a season-high, as were their 72 points in the first half and the overall margin of victory of 40 points. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Denver 140 Indiana 112, Brooklyn 95 New Orleans 104, New York 104 Chicago 89, Phoenix 108 Dallas 113, Golden State 127 Detroit 107

McIlroy one off the lead

Several superb second-nine recoveries helped world No. 2 Rory McIlroy fire a first-round 67 in the South African Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) to trail leaders Trevor Fisher junior and Keith Horne by one shot.

Sharing second place with McIlroy were Thomas Aiken, Dean Burmester, Jbe Kruger, and Jordan Smith.

Defending champion Brandon Stone of South Africa returned a disappointing four-bogey 74. - WIRE SERVICES

Koh gets Maybank invite

Singapore's Koh Dengshan is among five Asean players selected for the US$3 million (S$4.28m) Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf and Country Club from Feb 9 to 12.

Koh qualifies on merit of finishing 18th in the Asian Development Tour's Order of Merit last season.

The event, which will feature the likes of Marcus Fraser of Australia and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, will be held at Saujana's Ron Fream-designed Palm Course, named as the world's sixth toughest course in 2012 by CNNGo.