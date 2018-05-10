Schooling appointed ambassador of ONE Championship

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has been appointed ambassador of ONE Championship, the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion announced yesterday.

The partnership will see Schooling support his favourite ONE Championship athletes on social media and in person when his schedule permits.

Schooling, 22, recently ended his collegiate career with the University of Texas. He has since announced two major commercial deals with Hugo Boss and DBS.

ONE Championship will hold its first live Singapore event for the year on May 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with atomweight champion Angela Lee meeting Mei Yamaguchi in the main bout.