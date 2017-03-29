Joseph Schooling to be part of MMA fighter Angela Lee's entourage

Angela Lee (left) is glad that Joseph Schooling (right) has agreed to accompany her when she walks out to defend her atomweight world title.

On water, he floats like a butterfly and, on land, she stings like a bee.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling and mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Angela Lee are champions in their own fields, and they will come together at the ONE Championship's Dynasty of Heroes event here in May.

Olympic champion Schooling, 21, will accompany Lee, 20, in her entourage when she walks out to the cage to face Brazil's Istela Nunes in defence of her atomweight world title at the Indoor Stadium on May 26.

"I am very happy to be including Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling in my walkout as I defend my world title for the second time, this time right here in Singapore," said Lee, an American of Singaporean and South Korean descent.

"I can't wait to hear the roar of the crowd as the two world champions walk out to the cage, one holding the ONE Championship belt and the other with the Singapore national flag."

Schooling, who competed in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships last week, is an MMA fan and was taught some moves by Lee at the Evolve MMA gym here last November.

The University of Texas undergraduate said: "When ONE Championship approached me last November, I was definitely keen to show my support for my fellow Singaporean athletes by walking alongside them.

"However, it was not possible due to school commitments.

"This time around, I definitely do not want to miss the chance to walk alongside ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, as she defends her title against Istela Nunes.

"I am looking forward to the event on May 26. It will definitely be spectacular."