Schweinsteiger joins Chicago Fire
Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is joining Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire.
The 32-year-old has struggled for opportunities since moving to Old Trafford in 2015. He has made only four appearances this season.
Said the German: "I'm sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United. But I'm grateful to the club for allowing me the chance to take up the challenge at Chicago Fire."
He could be at his new club as early as next week, on a base annual salary of US$4.5 million (S$6.3m) and a one-year deal. - PA SPORT