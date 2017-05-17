Seven in a row for RI's softball boys

Raffles Institution (RI)'s captain Ziglar Oh closing the game in the fourth inning against Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in yesterday's final.

Raffles Institution (RI) defeated Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 11-1 to retain the National Schools boys' A Division softball title yesterday.

Playing on home ground, RI came out all guns blazing and crushed their arch-rivals to clinch their seventh consecutive title.

The Rafflesians wasted no time in the first and second innings, accumulating nine points as ACS(I) struggled to keep their defence up.

ACS(I) managed to stop RI's strong pitches in the third inning as a deadlock ensued.

But, the Rafflesians' superiority showed as they scored another two runs in the fourth inning, as Ong Juan Xun brought it home with Tien Yu's one-base hit.

However, ACS(I) managed a consolation point to deny RI a clean sheet.

RI coach Muhammad Farhan praised his team for their solid performance.

The 28-year-old said: "My boys deserved the win after all the hard work.

"The first few runs were lucky because the opponents made mistakes, but we managed to capitalise.

"We didn't come here expecting to win.

The first few runs were lucky because the opponents made mistakes, but we managed to capitalise. Raffles Institution coach Muhammad Farhan

"I'm not worried about (not keeping) the clean sheet, they played quite well."

RI captain Ziglar Oh, 18, paid tribute to ACS(I) for their relentlessness.

The Year 6 student said: "Going into this game, the most important thing was to play our best.

"I'm proud that ACS(I) fought till the end against us.

"We did a good job of holding the ACS(I) batters because they're very strong."

In the A girls' final, Anglo-Chinese Junior College denied Raffles a double by defeating RI 5-0 to win their first title since 2015.