SFA president:  We are getting back on our feet

Almost a year ago, the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) was facing its darkest days since its formation in 1995, when its president Sani Mohammed Salim stepped down amid investigations into alleged misappropriation of SFA's funds.

Now, the national sports association is well on its way to recovery, after receiving two massive boosts recently.

Yesterday, the SFA announced a cash-and-kind sponsorship by the Goldbell Group, which specialises in industrial vehicles, for the women's team headed for the world championship in Slovakia in December.

This is in addition to the team's existing sponsors, Z Athletica, Valhall and the Distinct Professional Group.

SFA president Kenneth Ho told The New Paper: "This will help the team a lot in its training (towards the tournament) as well as to help pay some of the costs involved."

Also, the association will have a steady hand in its ranks, in the form of general manager Wendy Kuan.

The veteran sports administrator was Singapore Bowling Federation's (SBF) general manager for more than 13 years before she left last May. She joined SFA a month ago.

She said: "I feel that I can use my experience from SBF to help another NSA.

"The local floorball scene is actually very vibrant. I hope to bring it to a higher level."

Kuan says her priority is to help complete SFA's annual audit for the last financial year, so that they can close the accounts and pave the way for an annual general meeting.

Ho added: "Wendy knows the audit process and procedures for NSAs very well, and she would be able to help us engage the corporate sector as well, given the successes that SBF has had all these years."

TNP also understands that the SFA is close to regaining charity status, one of the prerequisites that Sport Singapore requires to receive Government funding.

Ho said: "We are getting back (on our feet), but we still need to get more people and more sponsors on board.

"But I would say that we are on the right track."