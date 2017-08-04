Sharapova withdraws with arm injury

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova withdrew from the WTA Bank of the West Classic just before her scheduled second-round match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wildcard entrant Sharapova played her first match in the US in more than two years on Monday, defeating American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in an opening-round match at the hardcourt event in Stanford, California.

"Toward the end of the Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm," Sharapova said. "After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury."