Sharapova withdraws with arm injury
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova withdrew from the WTA Bank of the West Classic just before her scheduled second-round match yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Wildcard entrant Sharapova played her first match in the US in more than two years on Monday, defeating American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in an opening-round match at the hardcourt event in Stanford, California.
"Toward the end of the Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm," Sharapova said. "After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury."
The former world No. 1 hadn't played in the US since March 2015, before serving a 15-month doping suspension for the use of meldonium. Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko will face Madison Keys as a result of Sharapova's pullout. - AFP