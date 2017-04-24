Sharks on revenge mission for NSL grand final

NETBALL SUPER LEAGUE PRELIMINARY FINAL TIGER SHARKS FIER ORCAS 59 47

Soon after beating the Fier Orcas yesterday, Tiger Sharks captain Vanessa Lee had already shifted focus to this Saturday's Netball Super League (NSL) grand final.

Their next opponents are the Mission Mannas, who had beaten them thrice this season - 38-36 last month, 51-35 two weeks ago and 47-36 in last Saturday's semi-final.

"We've met them three times and we lost all three," said Lee, also the national captain.

"We need to look at a specific strategy to overcome them to ensure that we can come close and ultimately beat them.

"Something needs to change about our play. If not, it'll be the same result. We will relook our play during training this Tuesday and Thursday."

In yesterday's preliminary final, the Sharks, who had already beaten the Orcas twice this season, proved too strong once again.

They led by just two points (13-11) in the first quarter, but their dominance was unquestionable in the other three, where they maintained a minimal 10-point lead throughout.

SATISFACTORY

For the Orcas, finishing third was a satisfactory result, considering they were bottom of last year's league with zero wins.

In fact, uppermost on the mind of Orcas' goal attack Deborah Rowe was not the NSL title, but a spot in the 24-man national squad for the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in August.

The former Sharks player had switched teams so that she could have more court time to impress national coach Yeo Mee Hong.

"They asked us which teams we wanted to join this season and the Sharks and Mannas were packed with national players," said the 25-year-old.

"Rather than to have to sit on the bench (with the Sharks or Mannas), I thought I should try harder (with the Orcas)."

With players like Rowe trying hard to earn a national call-up, Yeo was naturally pleased.

Said Yeo: "There are definitely areas to work on, but we've seen some talented young players. I definitely hope to bring the best team to the SEA Games.

"We are playing for gold there and I think our future looks bright."