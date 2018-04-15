Shayna clinches Thailand Open title

Singapore bowlers Shayna Ng (left) and Bernice Lim making it a one-two finish at the 44th MWA-Singha Thailand International Open on Saturday.

Singapore bowler Shayna Ng clinched her first title of the year when she won the women's Open category of the 44th MWA-Singha Thailand International Open in Bangkok on Saturday (April 14).

The 28-year-old pipped fellow Singaporean Bernice Lim 234-202 in the step-ladder final to bag the winner's trophy and 110,000-baht (S$4,600) prize money.

Ng had finished as the top seed after the third round with a total of 1,402 pinfalls, with Lim (1,313) and Taiwan's Chou Chia-chen (1,305) just behind.

Taking up the fourth to sixth seeds' positions were Singaporean New Hui Fen (1,285), Malaysia's Nerosha Keligit (1,274) and Indonesia's Nadia Pramanik (1,269).

Keligit (245) edged out New (179) and Pramanik (193) in the first stage of the step-ladders. But Lim (225) emerged in the second stage, beating Chou (189) and Keligit (155) to earn her right to play in the final.