Shayna finishes third in Sonoma County Open
Singapore bowler Shayna Ng finished third in the Professional Women's Bowling Association's (PWBA) Sonoma County Open in California yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 28-year-old right-hander, who had won the PWBA Las Vegas Open the previous week, was the second seed heading into the stepladder finals.
She lost 214-186 to fourth-seeded American Shannon O'Keefe in the second round of the stepladders.
O'Keefe went on to claim the title by pipping English top seed Verity Crawley 268-266 in the third round.
