Shayna leads after first round of Las Vegas Open

Singapore's bowlers at the PWBA stops - Las Vegas Open & Sonoma Open - (from left) Joey Yeo, Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng, Daphne Tan, New Hui Fen, Geraldine Ng, Jazreel Tan, Bernice Lim and Tracy See.

Singapore bowler Shayna Ng is leading the way after the first round of the Professional Women's Bowling Association's (PWBA) Las Vegas Open at the Southpoint Bowling Center in Nevada on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old, who racked up a total of 1,887 pinfalls, is ahead of seasoned professionals Liz Johnson (1,870), Verity Crawley (1,851) and Kelly Kulick (1,810).

Eight other Singapore bowlers, with Joey Yeo (1,762 pinfalls) in 12th place, are also among the top 70 in the 112-strong field, as Round 2 gets underway.