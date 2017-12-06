Shayna wins bronze at World Bowling C’ships

Shayna Ng (above) finished joint-third after losing in the semi-finals to eventual champion, South Korea's Jung Dawun.

Singapore bowler Shayna Ng bagged a bronze medal in the women's masters at the World Bowling Championships in the United States, this morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old finished joint-third after losing 166-220, 214-233 in the semi-finals to eventual champion, South Korea's Jung Dawun, at the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

Said Ng, a two-time Singapore Sportswoman of the Year: "I lost to a better player today. There are many things to learn from this competition, but I'm glad we finished strong despite the slow start at the beginning (for singles, doubles and trios), we didn't let that defeat us and kept fighting till the end."

Jung, who defeated Malaysia's Sin Li Jane to claim the gold, had also won the masters title at the 2015 Women's World Championships in Abu Dhabi, where Ng won the all-events gold.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso clinched the other bronze in Las Vegas after losing to Sin in this morning's other semi-final.

In reaching the last four, Ng had won three matches in the earlier stages of the masters, including one over fellow Singaporean Cherie Tan.

Ng came from behind to beat South Korea's Hong Haeni 187-202, 224-188, 204-201 before defeating Cherie 197-186, 245-248, 206-179.

Next, she staged another comeback to overcome Colombia's Carla Guerrero 172-192, 205-200, 217-199.

It’s not a great format because... It doesn’t show the more consistent performer. Singapore bowler Cherie Tan on the new Baker format for the world meet

Ng added: "I've had a long day bowling four matches today, so I was just going through one shot at a time.

"Coming into the masters, I just wanted to keep an open mind because, for the first week, we played differently every day.

"I didn't want to come in with a strategy because if there's a strategy and if it doesn't work out, then that's it."

NEW FORMAT

On Monday morning, Ng and her teammates Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen and sisters Cherie and Daphne Tan had won a silver in the team event, after losing to Malaysia.

They had entered the semi-finals as the top seed with the highest pinfall tally of 6,325.

That was despite having to get used to the oiling pattern in the first week and adapt to the new Baker format.

Previously, every member in the team would bowl a game each in the team event. Under the Baker format for the best-of-three final, the 10 frames for each game are divided evenly among the five bowlers.

Cherie said: "I would say it's not a great format because I understand they'd want to make it TV friendly but, bowling-wise, it doesn't show the more consistent performer.

"It's like everybody just needs to throw two good shots to get a really good game, so it's definitely something the team need to work on and get used to."

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old felt that the team put up a commendable performance in the team final.

"The team started out slow, but we really got it together towards the end. So we need to be able to come right out from the first game. Moving forward, we'll work harder and make it a better one at the next World Championships."

Senior national assistant coach Jason Yeong-Nathan was very proud of the effort that the team put in.

He said: "The women fought hard as a team during the team events.

"We have been struggling to find the right match to tackle these very difficult set of lanes throughout the first three events over the past week and, for the team to come up top of the field going into the semi-finals, it was an amazing feat.

"It might not have been the most ideal result in the final, but they gave it their all."