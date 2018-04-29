Shayna wins her first PWBA title

Shayna Ng (holding trophy) has won her first trophy on the PWBA Tour.

Singapore bowler Shayna Ng has captured her first title on the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour by winning the Las Vegas Open on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Over an intense two days of pinfall action at the Southpoint Bowling Center in Nevada, Ng had led the 112-strong field in the first two rounds, finished third in the Round of 32 and second in the Round of 12.

Heading into the step-ladder finals as the No. 2 seed, the 28-year-old had her Singaporean teammates cheering her on as she despatched United States' Leanne Hulsenberg 193-167 to reach the final stage, where she defeated the No. 1 seed, Latvia's Diana Zavjalova 231-211 to collect the winner's trophy and a cool US$10,000 (S$13,200) prize money.

This is the second title in a month for Ng, who had also won the Thailand Open two weeks ago.

Other Singapore bowlers Daphne Tan (10th), Joey Yeo (12th) and Bernice Lim (18th) had also put in creditable performances by finishing in the top 20, which was dominated by American bowlers such as Liz Johnson (4th), Shannon O'Keefe (7th) and Danielle McEwan (8th), all multiple-title winners on the PWBA Tour.

By winning the Las Vegas Open, Ng has also booked a place in the season-ending PWBA Tour Championship in September, when the top players will battle on special-built lanes at the Richmond Raceway Complex in Richmond, Virginia.

Next up for the Singapore women keglers is the Sonoma County Open in California from May 3 to 5.