Silver medal for shooter Ong
Ong Jun Hong won a silver medal in the SEA Games men's individual 50m rifle prone competition yesterday.
He shot a score of 18.9 in the final shoot-out against Ezuan Nasir Khan, with the Malaysian's 20.5 enough to secure gold.
Ong finished with a 239.5 total against Ezuan's 242.8.
Myanmar's Kaung Htike took bronze at Subang's National Shooting Range with a total score of 220.2.
Ong, 29, has two air rifle team golds from the 2007 and 2009 Games, but has yet to win an individual gold.
Tan settles for bronze in tennis
Singapore's Stefanie Tan lost 6-1, 6-1 to Thai top seed Kumkhum Luksika in her women's singles semi-final at the National Tennis Centre in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.
However, the 24-year-old can take heart in the bronze medal awarded to the losing semi-finalist, making Tan the first female Singaporean to medal in tennis in 34 years.
On Wednesday, Tan trounced Vietnam's Tran Thuy Thanh Truc 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-finals to secure at least the bronze medal.
"It's a big deal to get a medal for tennis as we haven't done so in a long time, so I really wanted to do it," she said.