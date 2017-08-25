Silver medal for shooter Ong

Ong Jun Hong won a silver medal in the SEA Games men's individual 50m rifle prone competition yesterday.

He shot a score of 18.9 in the final shoot-out against Ezuan Nasir Khan, with the Malaysian's 20.5 enough to secure gold.

Ong finished with a 239.5 total against Ezuan's 242.8.

Myanmar's Kaung Htike took bronze at Subang's National Shooting Range with a total score of 220.2.

Ong, 29, has two air rifle team golds from the 2007 and 2009 Games, but has yet to win an individual gold.