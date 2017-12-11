Singapore finish third in Nations Cup

Despite finishing third in the Mission Foods Nations Cup, Singapore netball coach Natalie Milicich believes her charges are on track for a top-two finish at next September's Asian Netball Championship, which they will host.

"I'm going to keep putting the pressure on to make sure we don't have any gaps at all heading into the Asian Championships," she said.

Singapore won the third/fourth placing match after beating Ireland 60-41 at the OCBC Arena on Saturday.

Cook Islands won the title after pipping Swaziland 39-38 in the final.