Singapore qualify for World Floorball Championship

Singapore men's floorball team qualified for December's World Floorball Championship (WFC) in the Czech Republic after thrashing Malaysia 11-1 at the qualifiers in Jeju Island, South Korea, yesterday.

In the process, the Republic topped their four-team group on goal difference, ahead of second-placed Japan, whose 3-1 win over New Zealand yesterday was not enough for them to go top.

Singapore coach Matti Joutsikoski was extremely proud of the team and excited to see how well they played.

He said: "We executed our strategies perfectly and truly earned the right to represent Singapore at the WFC.

"We go to the WFC with confidence and we have 10 months to continue improving and building on the foundations we have achieved so far."

Ranked world No. 17, Singapore started their qualifying campaign with a crushing 10-2 win over New Zealand, but drew 4-4 with Japan, before yesterday's huge victory over Malaysia.

At the 2016 WFC, Singapore finished last in the 16-team competition.

Team manager Azman Afiz, who believes that a top-eight finish this year is a realistic target, said: "We're quite confident with the younger squad that we have.

"Every competition will make us stronger. It also depends on who is in our group but, for every competition, we will try to break into the next stage."

Despite having a younger squad, with an average age of 24, he insists that the team are not lacking in experience.

He trusts that experienced players like 25-year-old captain Gary Wong, who will be playing in his third WFC this year, can help guide the newer ones along. Joutsikoski added that the younger players adapt quicker to changes in playing style.

Singapore will play Australia in the final of the qualifiers on Sunday.