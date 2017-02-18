Singapore Rugby 7s injects the va-va-voom

Rugby Singapore chairman Low Teo Ping (left) and Teo Hock Seng, managing director of Komoco Motorcycles, are best of friends.

Mention Teo Hock Seng and football immediately comes to mind.

Nicknamed the "Godfather", the former Tampines Rovers chairman left the Stags in November 2015 after helming the club for 15 eventful years.

Now, he's back, but in a different sport - rugby.

Yesterday, Harley-Davidson announced its partnership with Rugby Singapore for the upcoming HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on April 15 and 16.

Teo, managing director of Komoco Motorcycles, said: "Our brand has championed the passion and openness of our riders, regardless of age, gender, culture and race - and the universal language of a sport like rugby makes us proud to be a new partner of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens."

The tie-up will see Komoco provide the grand prize of the lucky draw at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens - a Harley-Davidson Roadster.

Behind this collaboration with Rugby Singapore is a long-standing friendship of 53 years.

Teo has known Rugby Singapore chairman Low Teo Ping since their secondary school days, when they both played rugby for their respective school teams.

Teo, a hooker, played for St Joseph's Institution against Low, a Raffles Institution scrum-half, in 1962.

In fact, they are so close that Low was the best man at Teo's wedding.

Low said that it wasn't their friendship that made this partnership possible.

Said Low: "Friendship is not an obligation. We shouldn't count on each other's goodwill.

"You must have both brands' values coming together in order for it to work."

For tickets to the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s, visit www.singapore7s.sg.

