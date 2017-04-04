Singapore Sailing appoints former national windsurfer Lim as new CEO

Lim Han Ee says his experience as an athlete can help him relate to the sailors.

The Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) has a new skipper at the helm, with former national windsurfer Lim Han Ee replacing Andrew Tam as its chief executive officer yesterday.

Lim, 39, was a naval officer for 15 years, and graduated from John F Kennedy University in the US with a Masters in sport psychology.

Before his SSF appointment, Lim had founded Emerge Performance, a corporate training and leadership development consultancy, and specialised in employing sport psychology-based methods to enhance leadership effectiveness, mental resilience and team cohesion.

He had also served in SingaporeSailing's finance committee and selection panel.

Tam, who was appointed in October 2015 and started work on Jan 1 last year, has joined the Singapore Management University as its associate director for alumni relations.

Lim told The New Paper yesterday: "There are familiar faces and old friends here... not only do we have strong processes, but strong relationships as well.

"It really feels like a family and I just can't wait to get my feet wet again."

Lim will have plenty on his plate in the coming months.

The selections for the various classes of boats for the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in August are well underway, while the federation is also undergoing a major strategic review for the new Olympic cycle, which they dubbed "The Next, Next Lap".

The new skipper has big shoes to fill as well.

Under Tam's watch, Singapore sent 10 sailors to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics - the Republic's biggest-ever contingent.

Singapore also hosted two editions of the World Sailing Emerging Nations Programme, and has been appointed a World Sailing Approved Training Centre - the first of its kind in Asia.

Lim said: "I see Singapore Sailing Federation as a high-performance organisation.

"As with any such organisation, there's always intention to do better, not just from internal sources, but also external sources. That's why we do what we do."

He added that his previous experiences - as an athlete, a naval officer, a sport psychologist and a leadership coach - will influence him in his decision-making processes.

"I used to compete, so that helps with understanding some of the challenges and rigours of what it takes to be on the sea," said Lim, whose campaign to qualify for the 2004 Athens Olympics ended after an accident while on holiday in 2000.

"While that was some time ago, it still gives me some experience and helps me relate a bit better (to the sailors and their needs)."