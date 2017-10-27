Singapore set for SEA Games gold after Malaysian diver fails dope test

Wendy Ng Yan Yee's failed drug test means Malaysia are set to be stripped of their three-metre springboard synchro plank SEA Games gold, with Singaporean pair Ashlee Tan (left) and Fong Kay Yian (right) set to be awarded top spot.

Team Singapore are set to be awarded their first SEA Games gold medal for diving since 1973.

The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia confirmed yesterday that Malaysian diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee had failed a doping test, reported The Star.

She was tested positive for sibutramine, a stimulant found in slimming products, which falls under the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

Ng, 24, had won the women's three-metre springboard synchro plank with Nur Dhabitah Sabri during the Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

But she will be stripped of the gold after her B sample tested positive during tests in New Delhi, India, two weeks ago.

BUMPED UP

This means Singapore pair Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian, who finished second in the event, are set to be bumped up to the gold-medal spot.

This will be the Republic's first SEA Games gold medal in the discipline since Sally Lim won the women's three-metre springboard 44 years ago.

Ng had also won the gold in the women's three-metre springboard individual two months ago.

But her disqualification means that Tan, who had finished third, will move up a rung.

Tan said: "While we are waiting to be notified of the official results, this is definitely unexpected and comes as a surprise to both me and Kay Yian."

With the additional medals, Singapore will swop places with third-placed Vietnam in the medal tally.

When the diving results are ratified, Singapore will have 58 golds, the same as Vietnam, but will leapfrog them as the Republic have 58 silver medals, while Vietnam have only 50.

Malaysia's position as the overall champions remains unchanged despite losing a gold medal.

The New Paper understands that Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has not received official confirmation from the SEA Games Federation and that the Singapore Swimming Association is aware of the reports but has not been officially notified on the matter.

Ng is expected to be banned for a maximum of two years as sibutramine is not considered a performance enhancer.

However, Malaysia's swimming body may appeal for a lighter sentence.