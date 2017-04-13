Singapore shuttlers come up short

Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in action against Korea's Kim Hyo Min in the women's singles. PHOTO:THE STRAITS TIMES

The Republic's shuttlers had a day to forget at the Indoor Stadium yesterday, as one by one they crashed out of the OUE Singapore Open.

In the women's singles, Yeo Jia Min fell 21-15, 21-17 to South Korea's Kim Hyo Min after failing to settle into the game quickly enough.

Yeo, 18, said: "Overall, I couldn't control the game as well as I did in previous matches. I took a bit too long to adjust to the draft in the second set... and my racket control wasn't too good."

With Kim leading 19-17 in the second set, Yeo also misjudged a lob to the baseline, with the shuttle falling well within the boundaries.

In the men's doubles, world No. 26 Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya lost 21-14, 21-18 to Thailand's Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Bodin Isara, while Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean lost 23-21, 13-21, 21-19 to Indonesia's Lukhi Apri Nugroho and Tedi Supriadi.

Loh, 22, said: "It was my fault, I threw away some crucial points at the end and put us at a bigger disadvantage."

Chrisnanta and Wijaya were also catching up to their opponents in the second set, but fell short in the end.

Chrisnanta, 28, said: "We prepared well for today's game and it was the best performance I could put in.

"But, towards the end, at the crucial points, I was not daring enough to make certain shots."

Also, Singapore's women's doubles pair of Citra Putri Sari Dewi and Jin Yujia lost 21-9, 21-12 to Taiwan's Lin Xiao-min and Wu Fang-chien.

ONLY ONES LEFT

The mixed doubles pair of Hee and Tan Wei Han are the only Singaporeans left in the US$350,000 (S$490,000) tournament. The world No. 15 pair face China's Lu Kai and Huang Yaqiong today.

Some of Singapore's shuttlers will head to the Asia Championships later this month in China, where they will use the opportunity to prepare for the South-east Asia Games in August.

Hee, 21, said: "(The OUE Open) was a good platform for us to see how far behind we are. Now, we know where we have to focus more on and we will come back stronger."