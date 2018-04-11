Singaporeans in action today
SHOOTING
Men's 50m pistol
- Lim Swee Hon, Gai Bin, Poh Lip Meng (prelims at 7am, final at 10am)
BADMINTON
Men's singles, round of 32
- Ryan Ng v Naim Mohammed (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.30am
- Loh Kean Yew v Kieran Merrilees (Scotland) 3.30pm
Women's singles, round of 32
- Grace Chua v Michelle Butler-Emmet (S. Africa) 2.30pm
- Yeo Jia Min v Shamim Bangi (Uganda) (2.30pm)
Men's doubles, round of 32
- Terry Hee/Danny Chrisnanta v L. Fong/B. Molia (Fiji) (7am)
Mixed doubles, round of 32
- Danny Chrisnanta/Crystal Wong v South Africa (6pm)
- Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne v Ghana (7.45pm)
- Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han v South Africa (6.30pm)
Women's doubles, round of 32
- Ong Ren-Ne/Crystal Wong v Australia (9am)
TABLE TENNIS
Mixed doubles, round of 32
- Gao Ning/Yu Mengyu in action (11.35am)
- Ethan Poh/Lin Ye in action (11.35am)
- Pang Xue Jie/Zhou Yihan in action (2.30pm)
Mixed doubles, round of 64
- Beh Kun Ting/Zhang Wanling v Tuvalu (8.05am)
Men's doubles, round of 32
- Ethan Poh/Koen Pang v Australia (10.25am)
- Gao Ning/Pang Xue Jie v Mauritius (11am)
Men's singles, round of 64
- from 3.15pm: Pang Xue Jie, Gao Ning, Ethan Poh in action
Women's singles, round of 32
- from 4pm: Feng Tianwei, Zhou Yihan, Yu Mengyu in action
LAWN BOWLS
Men's team of fours, prelims
- Singapore v Brunei (2pm)
AQUATICS-DIVING
1m Springboard
- Mark Lee (prelims at 8am, final at 5pm)
GYMNASTICS
Women's (rhythmic) qualifiers
- Aiko Tan Jun (9am)
