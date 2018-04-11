Sports

Singaporeans in action today

Apr 11, 2018 06:00 am

SHOOTING

Men's 50m pistol

  • Lim Swee Hon, Gai Bin, Poh Lip Meng (prelims at 7am, final at 10am)

BADMINTON

Men's singles, round of 32

  • Ryan Ng v Naim Mohammed (Trinidad and Tobago) 9.30am
  • Loh Kean Yew v Kieran Merrilees (Scotland) 3.30pm

Women's singles, round of 32

  • Grace Chua v Michelle Butler-Emmet (S. Africa) 2.30pm
  • Yeo Jia Min v Shamim Bangi (Uganda) (2.30pm)

Men's doubles, round of 32

  • Terry Hee/Danny Chrisnanta v L. Fong/B. Molia (Fiji) (7am)

Mixed doubles, round of 32

  • Danny Chrisnanta/Crystal Wong v South Africa (6pm)
  • Jason Wong/Ong Ren-Ne v Ghana (7.45pm)
  • Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han v South Africa (6.30pm)

Women's doubles, round of 32

  • Ong Ren-Ne/Crystal Wong v Australia (9am)

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed doubles, round of 32

  • Gao Ning/Yu Mengyu in action (11.35am)
  • Ethan Poh/Lin Ye in action (11.35am)
  • Pang Xue Jie/Zhou Yihan in action (2.30pm)

Mixed doubles, round of 64

  • Beh Kun Ting/Zhang Wanling v Tuvalu (8.05am)

Men's doubles, round of 32

  • Ethan Poh/Koen Pang v Australia (10.25am)
  • Gao Ning/Pang Xue Jie v Mauritius (11am)

Men's singles, round of 64

  • from 3.15pm: Pang Xue Jie, Gao Ning, Ethan Poh in action

Women's singles, round of 32

  • from 4pm: Feng Tianwei, Zhou Yihan, Yu Mengyu in action

LAWN BOWLS

Men's team of fours, prelims

  • Singapore v Brunei (2pm)

AQUATICS-DIVING

1m Springboard

  • Mark Lee (prelims at 8am, final at 5pm)

GYMNASTICS

Women's (rhythmic) qualifiers

  • Aiko Tan Jun (9am)

