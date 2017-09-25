Singapore's boxers show their might at SFC event

Singapore's professional boxers stood tall at the Singapore Fighting Championship (SFC) 6: Rise of Legends event at the Le Danz Ballroom in Queen Street on Saturday night.

In the main event, Nurshahidah "The Sniper" Roslie beat Thailand's Siriphon Chanbuala to capture two titles - the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Featherweight Championship and the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation Silver Featherweight Championship.

In the sixth round, the 29-year-old knocked out her 24-year-old opponent who had won 12 of 18 previous fights and vied for the World Boxing Association world title in 2012.

Shahidah was not the only Singaporean to win a title at the event.

Heavy hitter Rafi "The Ruffian" Majid won the WBC Asia Silver Super Middleweight Championship - and extended his unbeaten record as a professional - when he knocked out Indonesia's Maxi Nahak in the fourth round.

All six of Rafi's victories have come by way of knockout.

Elsewhere on the card of the SFC 6 event, 22-year-old Muhammad Ashiq capped a dream debut by beating 15-fight Indonesian Ramly Pasaribu in the third round of their bout, while Hamzah Farouk made it three wins in three when he beat another Indonesian, Jack Timor, also in the third round.

Another Singaporean, 26-year-old Alexandrew David, made short work of Thailand's Nattanapon Thongto when he posted a first-round knockout to extend his record to four wins from four bouts.