Sit tight, bumper year ahead for sports

Fans of five-time champions Brazil will be hoping that the Neymar-led Selecao can scale the heights during the World Cup this year.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Jan 15­­-28, Melbourne Park

Tennis fans, rejoice. 2018 promises to be a thrilling year with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer defending their Major titles and the likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray returning from injury. Watch out also for upstarts such as 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev.

You won't have to wait long. The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam, takes place in just two weeks' time.

SMBC SINGAPORE OPEN

Jan 18-21, Sentosa Golf Club

American golfer Pat Perez will make his debut at the US$1 million (S$1.35 million) SMBC Singapore Open this month. Joining him at Sentosa's Serapong Course are reigning US Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

WINTER OLYMPICS

Feb 9-25, Pyeongchang, South Korea

Singapore will be represented by its first winter Olympian in history - 18-year-old Cheyenne Goh. The short-track speed skater, who is taking a gap year to focus on her sport, will compete in the women's 1,500m category.

HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD C'SHIP

March 1-4, Sentosa Golf Club

South Korea's Olympic gold medallist Park Inbee will be back to defend her title in this prestigious golf tournament, previously known as the HSBC Women's Champions, at the refurbished Tanjong Course at the Sentosa Golf Club.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

April 4-15, Gold Coast, Australia

In a pre-cursor to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Joseph Schooling is expected to lock horns with Chad le Clos in the 100m butterfly. Le Clos, who was joint-second with Michael Phelps and Laszlo Cseh at the 2016 Olympics 100m butterfly behind Schooling, is relishing the meeting.

WORLD CUP

June 14-July 15, Russia

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead European champions Portugal to the world title? Or will Lionel Messi take 2014 runners-up Argentina a step further? Never rule out five-time champions Brazil and holders Germany too.

ASIAN GAMES

Aug 18-Sept 2, Jakarta & Palembang

Besides Singapore's usual gold-medal contenders, watch out also for the likes of 20-year-old swimmer Teong Tzen Wei, who is aiming to go under 22 seconds and win a medal in the 50m freestyle at the Asiad in Indonesia.

F1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Sept 14-16, Marina Bay Street Circuit

The Singapore race has often been pivotal in the destination of the F1 world title - with unexpected turns to the plot. Watch as Lewis Hamilton battles the likes of Sebastian Vettel again, with possibly another twist in store.

YOUTH OLYMPICS

Oct 6-18, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Current world-class athletes such as South African swimmer Chad le Clos, China diver Qiu Bo and Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox first rose to prominence at the inaugural Youth Olympics in Singapore in 2010. Expect more future stars to be unveiled here.

WTA FINALS SINGAPORE

Oct 21-28, Singapore Indoor Stadium

The WTA Tour hots up with Serena Williams returning to the circuit after taking a break to give birth. The likes of Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza won't give up without a fight, though.

AFF SUZUKI CUP

Nov 8-Dec 15, various countries

After a winless 2017, V. Sundram Moorthy's men must redeem themselves at the biennial Asean football championship. This year, there are two groups of five teams each, with each side playing two home and two away games in the group stages.