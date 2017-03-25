Six legends to grace HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s

Rugby Singapore and HSBC are thrilled to welcome six global rugby legends to Singapore for the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s from April 10 to 16.

Former All Blacks Zinzan Brooke and Andrew Mehrtens, Rugby World Cup winners David Campese (Australia, 1991) and Jason Robinson (England, 2003), as well as France's Sebastien Chabal and Fiji's former coach Ben Ryan are gracing various events hosted in Singapore as part of South-east Asia's biggest celebration of rugby.

IMPART KNOWLEDGE

Between them, the six legends boast 347 international caps, 117 Test match tries, over 1,000 kicked points, two World Cup winner's medals, one Olympic gold medal and two HSBC World Rugby 7s Series titles.

True to their sporting spirit, these superstars will impart rugby values and techniques to players of the future.

The legends will also be pooling together their considerable influence to raise funds for good causes at a gala dinner on April 13 at the Pan Pacific Hotel to mark the launch of the tournament.

For tickets to the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s, visit www.singapore7s.sg.

For tables or places at the gala dinner, e-mail info@ThatsEntertainment.sg