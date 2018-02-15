Ski star Vonn puts out Twitter call for Valentine’s date

US ski star Lindsey Vonn had Twitter in a froth yesterday when she put the call out to her nearly one million followers for a Valentine's Day date.

Many competitors at the wind-swept Pyeongchang Olympics marked Valentine's Day by making heart shapes with their hands, but the 33-year-old Vonn was much more forward, tweeting: "So apparently it's Valentine's Day... I forgot all about it because I'm at the Olympics and I'm single.

"Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? #worthashot."

Vonn, who won Olympic gold in the downhill and super-G bronze at the 2010 Games, dated golf former No. 1 Tiger Woods for more than two years before they split up in 2015.

Her shout-out for a date soon had her fending off numerous offers on Twitter, with one user replying: "God let it be me... I've got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments... Just say the word."

Vonn, a prolific user of Twitter who missed the 2014 Olympics through injury, wrote back: "That is pretty enticing!!"