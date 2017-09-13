Slorach widens lead in Batam

Mitchell Slorach heads into the final round of the Champions Golf SPGA Golf Series at Palm Spring Golf and Country Club in Batam today with a two-stroke lead.

Yesterday, he shot a three-under 69 to be ahead of second-placed Scott Barr, who registered a 70, and 32 other professionals yesterday.

The round of the day came from M. Murugiah in the senior division when he fired a 66 (six birdies) to lead the category by four over overnight leader Dino Kwek.

LEADERBOARD

137: Mitchell Slorach 68-69.

139: Scott Barr 69-70.

142: Lam Chih Bing 75-67, Quincy Quek 72-70, Choo Tze Huang 70-72, Eugene Sim 68-74.

145: Koh Dengshan 72-73, Zaw Moe 70-75.

Seniors:

143: M. Murugiah 77-66.

147: Dino Kwek 72-75, Abrahamsyah 74-73.