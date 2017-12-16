Sports

Son Wan Ho beats Chong Wei to enter semis

Match Report
Dec 16, 2017 06:00 am

South Korea's Son Wan Ho made it to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Superseries Finals in Dubai yesterday after coming from behind to beat already-qualified Lee Chong Wei 13-21, 22-20, 21-15.

Joining them in the last four are Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and China's Shi Yuqi.

In the women's singles, India's P.V. Sindhu cruised past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-9, 21-13. The duo have qualified for the semis, along with Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and China's Chen Yufei. - WIRE SERVICES

Sports

Feng defeated by vastly improved Chen in Astana

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS