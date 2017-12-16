Son Wan Ho beats Chong Wei to enter semis
South Korea's Son Wan Ho made it to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation World Superseries Finals in Dubai yesterday after coming from behind to beat already-qualified Lee Chong Wei 13-21, 22-20, 21-15.
Joining them in the last four are Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and China's Shi Yuqi.
In the women's singles, India's P.V. Sindhu cruised past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-9, 21-13. The duo have qualified for the semis, along with Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and China's Chen Yufei. - WIRE SERVICES
