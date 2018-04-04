Sorrentino, 55, to debut in squash at Commonwealth Games
He started playing at 40 and he's making his Commonwealth Games squash debut at 55.
Meet Neville Sorrentino of the British Virgin Islands, a father of seven and a beacon of hope for mature athletes everywhere.
"To be able to participate at the Games is fantastic," the British-born world No. 477 said at the Gold Coast, where he will compete in singles and doubles.
Sorrentino will play Pakistan's Tayyab Aslam in the men's singles tomorrow, and will partner Joseph Chapman in the doubles. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now