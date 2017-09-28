S'pore, Australia ink MOU

Singapore and Australia inked a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for sports cooperation in Melbourne yesterday.

Singapore was represented by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the signing ceremony, alongside Australia's Minister for Sport Greg Hunt.

The deal could entail collaborations in areas such as sports science, anti-doping and community outreach.

Minister Fu said the deal "is expected to contribute to the further development of Singapore's sport eco-system".