S'pore GP launches new grandstand category

If you were unable to get tickets for the Sept 15-17 Singapore Grand Prix, fret not.

Race organiser Singapore GP announced a new ticket category, the Empress Grandstand, along with the launch of single-day walkabout tickets yesterday.

The Empress Grandstand will be located between turns 11 and 12 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, beside the wheelchair-accessible Empress Place.

With less than five months to go, tickets for categories such as the single-day Esplanade Waterfront Grandstand (Sunday) have already sold out.

The 10th edition of the night race will host not only the 14th leg of this Formula 1 season, but also a star-studded concert that includes pop stars OneRepublic, Ariana Grande, and The Chainsmokers.

Last year's Singapore GP attracted 219,000 spectators and the organisers are looking to boost that number for a race that has been decisive in determining the season's winner.

For instance, Mercedes' Nico Rosberg leapfrogged teammate and arch-rival Lewis Hamilton after winning last year's Singapore race and went on to claim the world title.

For motorsports fans, Singapore GP also confirmed Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia as official support races leading up to the main event.

Tickets are available from 9am today through Sistic and the event's official website www.singaporegp.sg.