S'pore keglers second in Manila

Singapore's Charlene Lim and Jermaine Seah clinched a silver in the girls' doubles at the Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Manila, the Philippines, yesterday.

They chalked up a total of 2,345 pins, behind South Korean pair Yang Da Som and Lee Jung Min (2,530 pins). Filipina tandem Bea Hernandez and Nina de Vera were third with 2,322, while Singapore's other pair of Iliya Syamim Muhd Azni and Amabel Chua were 12th with a 2,217 total.

In the boys' doubles, Jomond Chia and Oh Han Qin were 10th with 2,487, while Jarred Lim and Marcus Leong were 21st with 2,262.