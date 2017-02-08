Singapore Open to feature holders Ratchanok, Sony and Olympic champ Marin

Flashback to April 17, 2016, Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Thai star Ratchanok Intanon beat China's Sun Yu 18-21, 21-11, 21-14 to win the OUE Singapore Open women's singles title.

In doing so, the diminutive and soft-spoken shuttler propelled herself to the top of the women's world rankings, displacing Spain's Carolina Marin.

Four months later, Marin became the first non-Asian woman to win an Olympic gold in a badminton singles event.

Badminton fans can look forward to a possible mouth-watering clash between Ratchanok and Marin at this year's OUE Singapore Open in April.

Both shuttlers have signed up for the Badminton World Federation Superseries event at the Indoor Stadium from April 11-16.

"I'm definitely going all out to defend my title," said world No. 5 Ratchanok yesterday.

"The fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium were amazing last year and I loved the atmosphere. I hope they can come to support me this April."

Also back to defend his title is last year's men's singles champion Sony Dwi Kuncaro.

“I hope they can come to support me this April.” Thai star Ratchanok Intanon, who won last year’s OUE Singapore Open women’s title, hoping that her fans will be back

The Indonesian, ranked world No. 23, went through the qualifying rounds last year, beat Chinese legend Lin Dan in the last four before defeating South Korean Son Wan Ho in the final.

"With both Sony and Ratchanok back to defend their titles, and the presence of Olympic champion Carolina, we are confident of a good spectator turnout for the event," said Singapore Open organising chairman Eugene Ang.

"Players have until Feb 28 to register their participation and we are expecting more top players to submit their entries."

Tickets for the OUE Singapore Open are available through Sports Hub Tix and APAC Tix.