S'pore's darts pair stun top seeds

Twenty-seven years after he struck fame and jackpot for becoming the first player to complete a perfect nine-dart finish at the 1990 World Darts Championship, Singaporean Paul Lim showed he is still capable of magical moments.

At the World Cup of Darts held in Frankfurt, Germany, the 63-year-old teamed up with 47-year-old Harith Lim to beat top seeds Scotland - who boasted world No. 2 Gary Anderson and No. 3 Peter Wright - 5-2 in the best-of-nine-legs opening round yesterday morning (Singapore time)

Paul said: "I tell you what, this is the moment... it's not representing yourself, but it's for your country."

The duo are not on the Professional Darts Corporation world rankings but, according to Darts Database, Paul is ranked 451st, while Harith is 879th.

They have represented Singapore in this competition every year since it became a fully knock-out tournament in 2014.

The furthest they have progressed in the 32-country competition is the second round in 2014 and 2016.

Guaranteed of at least £8,000 (S$14,260) in prize money, Paul and Harith face Spain today in two best-of-seven-legs singles matches.

If the scores are tied, a best-of-seven-legs doubles match will settle the match. - DAVID LEE