Sports Hub COO: Aim is to host  boxing event at Indoor Stadium

Local boxer Hamzah Farouk (right) posing with Indonesian boxer Daud "Cino" Yordan at the press conference of the WBC-sanctioned Battle of Champions: Road to Glory event yesterday.

The Singapore Sports Hub will host its first boxing event on March 25, when the World Boxing Council (WBC) sanctioned Battle of Champions: Road to Glory event is held at the OCBC Arena.

Already, the event at the 1,700-capacity arena will be a step up in size from previous local events in recent times, held at smaller venues such as the Futsing Building and Singapore Foochow Association.

Yet, Sports Hub chief operating officer Oon Jin Teik is dreaming even bigger - to eventually hold a boxing event at the 12,000-seater Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"We're looking at this opportunity as a first step for us to build an ecosystem for the sport, build popularity and increase demand for it," said Oon at the event's press conference yesterday at the OCBC Arena.

"If, in the long run, potential sponsors start to see the product grow, with the boxing scene in Singapore growing as well, we may, and hopefully will, move to the Singapore Indoor Stadium."

WBC World Silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe will defend his title against Uzbekistan's Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, while Singapore's Hamzah Farouk will also be in action against Thailand's Tapanut Loetsingtaworn in an undercard fight.

Hamzah said: "This is a milestone in Singapore's boxing history and I'm very honoured to be able to represent Singapore in the fight.

"The venue is an amazing place, it's really big and we're all so excited to be on the show.

"I really hope more Singaporeans will take interest and come down to support me and the sport, especially since this is a first for Singapore."

Tickets cost between $40 and $150, with early bird discounts available. Visit www.sportshubtix.com.sg for more information.